The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 will be held on October 27 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam will be held for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce. The Preliminary exam will consist of objective-type questions and carry a maximum of 200 marks. The exam will be held for a period of three hours.

Here’s RPSC RAS prelims 2021 exam notice.

Steps to download RPSC RAS admit card 2021: