The Director General of Police, Government of Goa will today, October 21 conclude the application process for recruitment to various posts of Police Constable Driver. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are reserved for Ex Serviceman, and 5 for Sportsperson.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 25 years. The upper age limit for Home Guards is 30 years.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Certificate Examination or equivalent. The candidates should have the ability to drive heavy vehicle with confidence. Knowledge of Marathi is required.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ EWS category.

Application Process

The candidates are required to submit their completely filled application forms. Interested candidates can submit applications at the Police headquarters Panaji-Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Town Police Station, Vasco Police Station between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM on all working days.

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be determined in accordance with the marks obtained by each candidate in the written examination as per merit, , in the respective category. The minimum passing marks in the Written Examination out of 100 marks shall be 35% i.e., 35 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.