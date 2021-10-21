The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Aptitude Test (NAT 2021). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nat.nta.ac.in using their application form number and date of birth.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at nat@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

The NAT 2021 exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24 in internet-based mode from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The candidates can appear in the test from their place of stay using desktops, mobile phones, laptops etc.

The exam will consist of 9 Domains and the medium will be English only. Each domain will consist of 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each.

The National Aptitude Test will comprise 4 levels for different age groups: Level – 1 (13-15 Years), Level – 2 (16-18 Years), Level – 3 (19-21 Years) and Level – 4 (22-25 Years).

NTA will be sending communication to the candidates on the procedure for taking the online exam, individually, by email at their registered email addresses also. Hence, candidates are advised to keep checking their mail box regularly so that they do not miss out on the same.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “NAT-2021 Admit Card” Key in your application number and password/date of birth Submit and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

