The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the phase 1 physical test schedule for Police Sub-Inspector posts under Maharashtra Subordinate Services Group-B Main Examination 2019. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC PSI physical tests under phase 1 will commence from November 16 and will continue in December.

The tests will be held at Police Head Quarter Ground, Kasaba Bavada in Kolhapur, Rajya Rakhiv Police Bal, Gat No. 1, Ramtekadi in Pune and Maharashtra Police Academy, Trambak Road in Nashik from 6.30 AM.

In phase 1, a total of 2381 candidates will appear for the physical tests. The schedule includes the candidates’ roll number, Name, gender, PT Date and Time.

Here’s MPSC PSI Main PT schedule.

Here’s MPSC PSI Main PT notice.