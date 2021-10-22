APEPDCL JLM result 2021 declared; here’s download link
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website recruitment.apeasternpower.com.
The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has announced the result of recruitment exam for the post of Energy Assistant (Junior Lineman Grade II). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from the official website recruitment.apeasternpower.com.
To get the result, the applicants will require their hall ticket/ registration number and date of birth.
The written examination for the post of Energy Assistants (JLM Gr II) was conducted on October 10, 2021.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website recruitment.apeasternpower.com
- Click on “Download Results” tab
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Here’s direct link to download the result.
Selection Procedure
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written test based on the ITI syllabus. Qualified candidates will then appear for Pole climbing, Meter reading & Cycling tests and verification of certificates.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.