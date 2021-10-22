The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will announce the result today for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2021. JEE Adv AAT 2021 exam was held on October 18. The test is conducted for admission to B.Arch programme offered by IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.

“AAT Examination is over and AAT results are expected on October 22, 2021. Candidates can fill AAT Choices just after the announcement of the AAT Results,” read an update at the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

For admission purpose, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct counselling and seat allotment for JEE Advanced AAT 2021. Qualified candidates will be required to register for JoSAA 2021 counselling online at the official website josaa.nic.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission on the basis of AAT 2021 rank, preferences opted, category and availability of seats. Eligible candidates will be allotted seats for B.Arch admission at IIT Roorkee and IIT Kharagpur.

Last week, IIT-KGP announced the result of the JEE Advanced 2021. Of the 1.41 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 41,862 qualified the entrance this year.