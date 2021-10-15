The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released the final answer keys and result of the JEE Advanced 2021 today, October 15. Candidates who took the exam can check and download their result from the official website jeeadv.ac.in using their login details.

JEE Advanced 2021 was held on October 3 by IIT Kharagpur for admission to various programmes at the IITs. The exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of Physics, Chemistry, Maths. The JEE advanced question papers, candidate response sheet and provisional answer keys were released last week.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 timetable.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on “For JEE (Advanced) 2021 Result, Click Here. For final Answer Keys, Click Here.” Key in your JEE (Advanced) 2021 Roll Number, Phone Number and date of Birth Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Candidates may follow the same procedure to download the final answer key.

Here’s direct link to download the result.

Here’s direct link to the final answer key.

Qualified candidates can fill their choices on the JoSAA website starting October 16th, 2021 from 10.00 AM onwards. The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on October 27.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur has commenced the online registrations for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). The registration will conclude on October 16 at 5.00 PM. The Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on October 18, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The result will be announced on October 22.

Here’s direct link to register for AAT 2021.

