The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the hall ticket for the recruitment exam for Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB will conduct the Polytechnic Lecturer exam in a computer-based mode from October 29 to 31 in both forenoon and afternoon sessions. Candidates shall use their User ID and Password for downloading their admit card which contains the City/Town and the district name for the examination centre in it.

“A new admit card will be issued indicating the examination centre in the District already informed, three days prior to the Scheduled date of examination. Further, it is instructed that candidates are expected to download their admit card once again and adhere to the instructions notified there on,” TRB said.

Here’s TN TTRB Polytechnic Lecturer exam schedule.

Steps to download TN TRB admit card 2021:

Visit official website trb.tn.nic.in Click on the admit card link for Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges Click on ‘download Admit Card’ button Enter User ID and password to login The TRB hall ticket 2021 will appear on screen Download and take a pritnout.

Here’s direct link to download TN TRB Polytechnic hall ticket 2021.

The Tamil Nadu TRB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total 1060 vacancies for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering / Non-Engineering) for the year 2017-18. Applications were invited in 2019.