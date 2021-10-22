Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for Sub-divisional Agriculture Officer/Deputy Project Director, ATMA/Assistant Director (Agronomy & Equivalent) Competitive Examination. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round can check and download the result from Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the interview will commence on November 22 and conclude on November 28, 2021. The interview will be held in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

The schedule consists the roll number of eligible candidates. The admit card will be made available to download a week before the scheduled interview.

Eligible candidates will have to bring the required documents mentioned in the notification.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Program: Sub-divisional Agriculture Officer/Deputy Project Director, ATMA/Assistant Director (Agronomy & Equivalent) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 86/2014)” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the interview schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.