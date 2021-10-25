The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the ICAR AIEEA UG, PG and PhD exams 2021. Candidates who took the ICAR All India Entrance Examinations can check and download their result scorecard the official website icar.nta.ac.in.

The ICAR AIEEA (UG) 2021 was held on September 7, 8 and 9 in an objective type MCQ format in computer-based mode at 178 cities across India. The ICAR AIEEA 2021 for PG and PhD was held on September 17 in a computer-based mode in cities across India.

The ICAR UG exam is conducted for admission to 15% seats in Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences at Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2021-22 and award of National Talent Scholarship in Agriculture & Allied Science subjects (other than Veterinary Science).

The AIEEA PG exam is conducted for admission to 25% seats in Master Degree Programme at Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2021-22 and award of ICAR-PG Scholarship/National Talent Award (PGS) in Agriculture & Allied Sciences.

Steps to check ICAR results 2021:

Visit the official website icar.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the scorecard link for relevant exam Login using Application Number and date of birth/password The ICAR result scaorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ICAR UG result 2021.

Here’s direct link to download ICAR PG result 2021.

Here’s direct link to download ICAR PhD result 2021.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.