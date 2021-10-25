The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam has released the admit card for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test or APSET 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apset.net.in.

The University will conduct the APSET 2021 exam on October 31. The exam is held for recruitment and promotion of Lecturers/Assistant Professors in Universities and Degree Colleges.

Steps to download APSET admit card 2021:

Visit official website apset.net.in Click on the download admit card link Enter Email ID / Mobile Number and password to login The APSET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP SET 2021 admit card.