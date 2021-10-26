The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) of M.Phil/Ph.D. Candidates can check and download the answer keys and question paper with response sheet from the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

Along with the answer key, the NTA has released the question paper with recorded responses. Candidates may raise objections against the released the answer keys till October 27 upto 11.50 PM.

“he candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only Non-Refundable) per question challenged as a processing fee,” reads the notification.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) was conducted by NTA across the country on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 01 October 2021 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to download the answer key 2021

Visit the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in Key in your form number and date of birth The DUET answer key, question paper and response sheet will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the answer keys.

To challenge the answer key, click on “Add challenge” available on welcome window. If you wish to challenge the question or any option, you need to select the question ID from the drop-down menu and also select the appropriate nature of challenge. Pay the fee and submit.

Candidates may check the detailed process in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.