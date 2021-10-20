The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) of postgraduate courses. Candidates can check and download the answer keys and question paper with response sheet from the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

Candidates may raise objections against the released the answer keys till October 21 upto 11.50 PM.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only Non-Refundable) per question challenged as a processing fee,” reads the notification.

NTA conducted the DUET 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based mode. The exams are held for admission to various under- and post-graduate courses in DU for the academic year 2021-22.

Steps to download DUET PG answer key 2021

Visit the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in Login using Form Number and date of birth The DUET answer key, question paper and response sheet will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

To challenge the answer key, click on “Add challenge” available on welcome window. If you wish to challenge the question or any option, you need to select the question ID from the drop-down menu and also select the appropriate nature of challenge. Pay the fee and submit.

