Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the recruitment examinations for the post of Assistant Director, Statistical Officer, and Senior Scientific Assistant. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, a total of 38 candidates have been declared qualified in the recruitment exam for the posts of Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical), Ministry of Defence, 89 for Assistant Director of Census Operation (Technical), RGI and 127 for Statistical Officer (Planning - Statistics), GNCTD.

The qualified candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The marks of the shortlisted candidates will be published in on Commission’s website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result.

The examination was conducted on September 19, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on AD/SO/SSA result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download Take a print of the result for future reference

Here’s direct link to check the result.

