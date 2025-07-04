The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Professor (Specialist) document verification call letter for Advt. Nos. 05/2025, 07/2025, 11/2025, 12/2025 & 18/2025 scheduled to be held from July 17 to 12, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in .

The document verification is scheduled to be conducted from July 7 to 24, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1711 vacancies.

Direct link to the Assistant Professor DV schedule.

Steps to download Assistant Professor DV call letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Professor DV call letter 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Professor DV call letter.