BPSC Assistant Professor DV call letter 2025 out; here’s download link
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Professor (Specialist) document verification call letter for Advt. Nos. 05/2025, 07/2025, 11/2025, 12/2025 & 18/2025 scheduled to be held from July 17 to 12, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The document verification is scheduled to be conducted from July 7 to 24, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1711 vacancies.
Direct link to the Assistant Professor DV schedule.
Steps to download Assistant Professor DV call letter
Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Professor DV call letter 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assistant Professor DV call letter.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.