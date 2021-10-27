Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra), Uday Samant has notified that the result of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) 2021 will be releasing after 7.00 PM today, October 27. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their result from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The cell will also release the score card along with the result. Earlier, the result was expected to be released on October 28, 2021.

The MHT CET 2021 exams were conducted from September 20 to October 1. Re-exams were also held for certain areas in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Uday Samant said that the result of MHT-CET-2021 online entrance test conducted by the State CET for the academic year 2021-22 will be made available on the website https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org from the login of the candidates after 7.00 pm today on 27/10/2021.

The exam board had released the provisional answer keys and invited objections till October 13 upto 5.00 PM. The result will be prepared based on the final answer keys after objections are verified.

Steps to check MHT CET result

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on result link Key in your application number, date of birth and submit The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.