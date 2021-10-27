The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the written examination of Electrician Grade-II. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on the October 29, 2021 through computer based recruitment examination (CBRE) at different centres of the state. The test will be held for the duration of 1 hour 30 minutes.

COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3 layer mask must be adhered to during the examination, reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission letter of Written Examination for the post of Electrician Grade-II” Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

