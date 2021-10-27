Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the TGT result 2021. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

The board has also released the cut-off marks for 31 subjects along with the results.

Here’s cut-off list.

The UP TGT Biology exam under Advt 01/2016 was held on July 31 while the UP TGT exam for 12 subjects under Advt 01/2021 was conducted on August 7 and 8.

The exam was conducted for the recruitment of young teachers for various subjects including Sanskrit, Physical Education, Science, Hindi, Mathematics, Agriculture, Arts, English, Social Science and others.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 12603 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in On the homepage, click on News, Notices and Alerts section Click on result link of various subjects The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.