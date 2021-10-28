Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) or CHSL Skill Test 2019 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ssc-cr.org.

The SSC CHSL Skill Test will be held on November 3. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in Tier-I and Tier-II, a total of 28,508 candidates have qualified (provisionally) for Typing Test.

The Skill Test/ Typing Test for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on the computers provided by the Commission or its authorized agency. The tests will be held in the cities where Regional Offices of the SSC are located or as decided by the Commission. The Skill Test/ Typing Test will be of qualifying nature. Errors in the Skill Test will be calculated up to 2 decimal places.

Steps to download SSC CHSL admit card: