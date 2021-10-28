Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CMS exam 2021 will be held on November 21. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper-I from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper-II from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Paper 1 will have the General Medicine and Paediatrics subject and Paper 2 will have 3 subjects — (a) Surgery, (b) Gynaecology& Obstetrics and (c) Preventive & Social Medicine.

Here’s UPSC CMS 2021 exam schedule.

Steps to download UPSC CMS admit card 2021:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Now click on admit card link against the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth

The UPSC CMS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC CMS admit card 2021.

The UPSC CMS exam will be held for recruitment to over 800 different posts.

Vacancy Details

Category-I

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service: 349

Category-II