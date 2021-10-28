Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the HCS Judicial Branch exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HCS Judicial Branch preliminary exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on November 13 (Saturday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 256 posts of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in the state of Haryana.

Here’s Haryana Judiciary Prelim exam 2021 notice.

Steps to download HPSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card For The Posts Of HCS (Jud.Br.) Preliminary Examination 2021” under DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD tab Key in your Application No./Login ID and password to login

The HPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download HPSC Judiciary admit card 2021.

The online application process for the Haryana Judiciary exam 2021 was held in August and September.