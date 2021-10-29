Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-II. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 10 to 17, 2021. A total of 326 candidates are eligible to appear for the interview round. The candidates are required to bring all the important documents.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies of Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 Class-2Home Department.

