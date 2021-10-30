The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will end the online enrollment process for the CS exams in December 2021 session today, October 30. Students can apply for CS December exams at the official website smash.icsi.edu.

The CS exams for Foundation, Executive and Professional programmes will be held in December and January. The CS Foundation exam will be held on January 3 and 4 in Computer Based Examination (CBE) in anywhere mode through remote proctoring. The exams will be held in four batches each day.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21-30. The exams will be held in a single session: 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. ICSI has reserved December 31, January 1, 2 and 3 to meet any exigency. While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive and Professional December 2021 exam timetable.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation December 2021 exam notice.

CS December exam enrollment schedule Particulars Start Date End Date Without Late Fee October 14 October 30 With Late Fee October 31 November 6 Enrollment Services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request) November 7 November 20

Here’s ICSI CS December exam registration notice.

Exam fee

An examination fee of Rs 1200 is applicable for Foundation, Executive (per module) and Professional (per module) programmes. The exam late fee (for all Stages) is Rs 250 while the fee for change of Examination Centre / Combination of Module(s) / Medium of Examination is also Rs 250.

Exam dates