The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the timetable for the CS Foundation programme exam for the December 2021 session. Students can check the CS exam timetable at the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Foundation exam will be held on January 3 and 4 in Computer Based Examination (CBE) in anywhere mode through remote proctoring. The exams will be held in four batches each day.

The online enrollment process for the CS December 2021 exams is yet to begin. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation December 2021 exam notice.

ICSI Foundation exam timetable

CS Executive and Professional exams

The Institute has already released the timetable for the CS Executive and Professional exam for the December 2021 session. The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between December 21-30. The exams will be held in a single session: 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. ICSI has reserved December 31, January 1, 2 and 3 to meet any exigency.

While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test.

Exam dates

CS Executive Programme: Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29.



Old Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28; New Syllabus – December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29. CS Professional Programme: Both Old and New Syllabus –December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.



Here’s ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam December 2021 timetable.