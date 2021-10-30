The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of the RRB Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant recruitment. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The provisional allotment list has been made on the merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the government of India/others from time to time, administrative exigency etc, reads the notification.

In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download your result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the result.

Fore more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.