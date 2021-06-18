The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a fresh notification with an updated number of vacancies for the RRB Clerk recruitment 2021. Aspirants can access and download the official notification on IBPS’ official website ibps.in. The updated version consists of vacancies reported by Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) as of June 17.

The Institute has already started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), 2021 at RRBs. Eligible candidates can apply for various vacancies on the official website. The last day to fill up the application and pay the fee is June 28.

The pre-exam training will be held between July 19 and 25. The online exams for IBPS RRB Officer, Office Assistant 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in August and September/October 2021.

Here’s IBPS RRB Clerk notification 2021 with updated vacancies.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit:

For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): 21-40 years

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): 21-32 years

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): 18-30 years

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 18-28 years

Educational qualification:

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s. Working knowledge of computer is desired.

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, etc. Proficiency in local language and working knowledge of computer is desired.

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Two years of work experience as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution is required. More details in notification.



For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Minimum 5 years’ experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions is required.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs 850 for all others.

Steps to apply for IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply online for CRP RRBs-X Register and log in Proceed with application form Pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for IBPS RRB Clerk 2021.