Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to announce the result of the Physical Education Common Entrance Test or TS PECET 2021 today. Candidates who took the tests will be able to check their results online at the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS PECET Physical Efficiency Test was held on October 23. TS PECET is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of TSCHE for admission into B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. The exam includes a Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test in games.

Steps to check TS PECET result 2021: