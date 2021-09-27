Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has notified the deferment of Physical Efficiency Test for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS PECET) today, September 27. Registered candidates can check the new schedule on the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in.

The PET will now be conducted on October 23, 2021. There is no change in the test venue and hall tickets. TS PECET 2021 result will be declared a week after the last day of the test.

Due to very heavy rainfall predictions given by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the Physical Efficiency Test of TS PECET 2021, scheduled to be held on September 30, 2021 (Thursday) is postponed and rescheduled, reads the notice.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

TS PECET will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of TSCHE for admission into B.P.Ed. (2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) Courses. The exam will include a Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test in games.

TS PECET Exam Scheme

The applicants will be awarded maximum 100 marks for each of the event including 100 meters run, putting the shot, and long jump/ high jump.

Exam Scheme FOR MEN CANDIDATES FOR WOMEN CANDIDATES Compulsory Events (No Option) Compulsory Events (No Option) 100 meters run - 100 marks 100 meters run - 100 marks Putting the shot (6 kgs) - 100 marks Putting the shot (4 kgs) - 100 marks Long Jump / High Jump - 100 marks Long Jump / High Jump - 100 marks

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.