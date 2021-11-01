The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam has released the preliminary answer key of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test or APSET 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website apset.net.in.

The APSET 2021 exam was conducted by Andhra University on October 31. The exam is held for recruitment and promotion of Lecturers/Assistant Professors in Universities and Degree Colleges.

To raise objection to the key, if any, a candidate has to appeal with copies of substantial evidence (documentary), justification and proof of writing the examination i.e., scanned copy of the admit card and submit the same through email: apset21keyobjections@gmail.com only to the Member Secretary, APSET-2021, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on or before November 3 (12 noon) for necessary action. Subject experts’ decision in this matter is final.

Steps to download APSET answer key 2021:

Visit official website apset.net.in Click on the link for preliminary answer key Click on the answer key download button for relevant subject/paper/series The APSET answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download AP SET answer key 2021.