The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will open the edit window for online form correction for candidates who took the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2021.

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 was held on October 27. The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services.

Candidates will be able to make corrections to the name, exam centre, photo, signature and subject of their form between November 3 and 12. The online edit link will be available at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here’s RPSC RAS online edit window notice.

The RPSC RAS Preliminary exam consisted of objective-type questions and carried a maximum of 200 marks. The model/provisional answer key is expected to be released soon. Once released, candidates can match the keys with question paper.

The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.