Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released the notification for the commencement of CSAB NEUT 2021 registration. As per the official notice, the candidates will be able to register from November 6 onwards on the official website csab.nic.in.

The last date to register for CSAB NEUT 2021 is November 19, 2021. Checking of documents will be done from November 7 to 21.

The first seat allotment result will be displayed on November 28, 2021. The online reporting can be done from November 29 to December 4, 2021. The second round of allotment will be done on December 9 and reporting can be done from December 10 to 12, 2021. The fee of counselling and seat allotment/acceptance is Rs 3,000.

CSAB NEUT 2021 will allot seats on the basis of their JEE Main All India Rank (AIR) 2021.

“CSAB-2021 uses the AIR prepared and published by NTA for seat allocation purposes. The same AIR will be used by CSAB-NEUT for admission to Engineering/Architecture courses 2021. CSAB-2021 or CSAB NEUT 2021 will use the candidate’s data and AIR of JEE (Main) 2021 as provided by NTA without any modification,” reads the notification.

Candidates may check more details in the CSAB NEUT 2021 Information Bulletin below:

