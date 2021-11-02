The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021). Candidates who took the exam can access their NEET result scorecard and final answer key from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The Supreme Court last week allowed the NTA to declare the result of NEET 2021. Earlier, the result was withheld after the Bombay High Court’s order asked the Agency to conduct a re-exam for two aspirants whose test booklets got mixed up.

The NEET-UG 2021 was held on September 12 (Sunday) in Pen and Paper mode. The all-India medical entrance test was organised at 3858 different centres throughout the country and abroad.

As per NTA, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG exam, of which 8.70 lakh qualified the tests.

This year, NEET has been topped by Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta and Karthika Nair, all three securing All-India Rank 1 with a percentile of 99.99.

Steps to check NEET UG result 2021:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Click on the result link Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin The NEET UG reesult scorecard will appear on the screen Download and tTake a printout for future reference.

The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to undergrad medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS for the academic year 2021-22.