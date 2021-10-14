The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website arpit.nta.nic.in using their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

A total of 13323 candidates registered for the exam, of which 6947 appeared.

“Scores of the exam are now hosted on https://arpit.nta.nic.in/ Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their Score Card,” reads the notification.

NTA conducted ARPIT 2020 on August 21 (Saturday) in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 140 Cities across India at 145 Centres by taking all necessary precautions.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website arpit.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ARPIT Result-2020” Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to view ARPIT 2020 result.

ARPIT Exam 2020

The ARPIT 2020 exam would be three hours long Computer-Based Test (CBT). The question paper will consist of only MCQs and the paper would be of 100 marks with no negative marking. The examination will be held in 140 cities across the country.

The learner (Faculty and Non-Faculty) who successfully clears the examinations i.e. score 50% or more marks only will be issued a certificate by SWAYAM, which will be equivalent to one UGC Refresher Course for Career Advancement Scheme of faculty.