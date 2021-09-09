The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released fresh admit card for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021). Registered candidates can download their new admit cards from the official website neet.nta.nic.in using their application number, date of birth and security pin.

The agency decided to release fresh admit card after receiving numerous queries regarding the issue in pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of admit card.

“Numerous queries were received regarding the issue in pasting the Postcard size Photograph on the second page of Admit Card. This issues has been resolved now. So, the Candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/),” reads the notification.

Earlier, the NEET UG 2021 admit card were released on September 6, 2021.

The NEET-UG 2021 will be held on September 12 (Sunday) from 2.00 to 5.00 PM in Pen and Paper mode. The all-India entrance test will be organised at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad.

Steps to download NEET UG admit card 2021

Visit official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download your admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download NEET UG 2021 admit card.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card for NEET (UG) – 2021, the applicants may contact the helpdesk on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to undergrad medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS for the academic year 2021-22.