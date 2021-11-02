Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the date for the release of Delhi Police Constable (Executive) 2020 final result. The notice is available at the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC had conducted Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for candidates who qualified the Delhi Police Constable CBT examination, 2020. A total of 67,740 candidates were declared qualified in the CBT exam.

The final result was scheduled to be announced on October 31, but has been deferred due to “unavoidable reasons”. SSC will now declare the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) 2020 final result on December 15.

“Candidates of Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 may note that the result of the said examination which was scheduled to be declared on 31-10-2021 will now be declared on 15-12-2021 due to unavoidable reasons,” SSC said in its notice.

Here’s SSC Delhi Police Constable final result notification.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable CBT exam was conducted from November 27 to December 14, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,846 vacancies, of which, 1,944 vacancies are for female constables and 3,902 are for male constables in Delhi Police.