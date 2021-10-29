The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of JHT 2020 or Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JHT Paper 2 result 2020 was declared on July 14 wherein 1070 candidates were shortlisted for document verification. The Commission has now shortlisted 182 candidates for appointment to the same number of vacancies in various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices.

“Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification,” SSC said.

The SSC JHT result merit list contains the name, roll number, rank and allotted post code along with other details.

Here’s SSC JHT 2020 final result notification.

Steps to download SSC JHT result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Result’ tab and go to JHT section Now click on the result link against JHT 2020 The SSC JHT result will appear on the screen Download and check Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to SSC JHT final result 2020.

Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on November 9 and will be available till November 30. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard, SSC said.