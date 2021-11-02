Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has notified the extension of last date to apply for UG, PG Programmes and ODL Programmes. As per the official notice, the deadline has been extended upto November 12, 2021.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date of fresh admission for all UG/PG Programmes (except Semester based programmes) on offer in July 2021 Session has been further extended till 12th November, 2021,” reads the notice.

Candidates can apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses on the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For online programmes and re-registration, the applicants can register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login.

A registration fee of Rs 200 is applicable.

The University has notified the same on Twitter. IGNOU wrote: “The interested applicants can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For Online programmes; https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. For Re-registration(For Jan. 2022) https://ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Steps to apply for UG/PG, ODL Programmes

Visit the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Register and login to the portal Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

