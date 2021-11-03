The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the result of the Odisha Civil Service Preliminary exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam 2020 was conducted on August 27 in two shifts. The exam was held in five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

According to OPSC, a total of 4754 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the OAS Main exam. The OPSC Main exam will be held on January 20, 2022.

Steps to download OPSC OAS result 2020:

Visit official website opsc.gov.in Click on the result pdf link for Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Written Examination-2020 The OPSC OCS prelims result will get downloaded Open PDF and check result by searching roll number Take a printout for future reference.

OPSC has notified 392 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020. The registration process was conducted in January and February.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam, a Main exam and a Personality Test/Interview round.