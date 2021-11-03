The State Bank of India has announced the final result of the Apprentice recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their results online at the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI Apprentice exam 2021 was held in a computer-based mode on September 17 and 20. The result merit list contains the roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates for the engagement of Apprentice.

The SBI recruitment drive is being conducted for 6,100 apprentice posts.

Steps to check SBI Apprentice result 2021:

Visit SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers Go to ‘Join SBI’ — ‘Current Openings’ Click on the ‘FINAL RESULT’ link for the Apprentice post to check merit list

Click on ‘MARKS SECURED BY THE CANDIDATE’ to check individual score Enter Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth to login The SBI Apprentice result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check SBI Apprentice result scorecard 2021.

Here’s dircet link to SBI Apprentice result merit list 2021.

“The Selection is Provisional and subject to: i) Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s) ii) Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2021-22/10 dated 06.07.2021 iii) Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration,” read a note in the result document.