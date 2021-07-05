State Bank of India (SBI) has notified 6100 apprentice posts for various states/ UT today. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on SBI’s recruitment portal sbi.co.in/web/careers from July 6 to 26, 2021.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of August. The training will be held for a period of one year.

“Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited on or before the last date for payment of fees,” reads the official notification.

The apprentices will be paid stipend of Rs 15000 per month. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: For candidates from general and EWS category, the minimum age limit is 20 years and maximum 28 years as on October 31, 2020. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree from a recognised University or institue as on October 31, 2020.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 whereas candidates from SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online written test and test of local language followed by medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.