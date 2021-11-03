The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has deferred the application deadline for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). The Commission has also revised the number of vacancies, adding 3 more to the earlier notified vacancies. Therefore, now the total number of vacancies is 726.

As per the official notification, the applicants will now be able to apply on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till November 19. Candidates can make corrections to their applications from November 19 to 29, 2021.

The registration process commenced on September 30 and the Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted in December 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for general category candidates is 37 years, whereas for female candidates, BC, EBC category, the upper age limit is 40 years. For SC/ ST category candidates, 42 years is the maximum age limit.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelors degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to Bihar state’s SC/ ST/ EWS category candidates.

Candidates may check the Instructions for filling Online Application for 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination from Commission’s website or the notification below:

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Now click on BPSC Online Application Fill up the registration form and submit Pay the applicable fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

