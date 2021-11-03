The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) entrance exam 2021 for UG/PG courses today, November 3. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from November 3 to 5 upto 7.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 200 per question.

NTA has conducted the BBAU entrance test 2021 throughout the country from September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3 and 4 through the Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based).

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared, reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bbauet.nta.nic.in Click on the Answer Key (UG/PG) link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download UG entrance test answer key.

Here’s direct link to download PG entrance test answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.