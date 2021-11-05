The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorer card of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) of 11 postgraduate (PG) courses (List-II). Candidates can check and download their score card from the official website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card. The Answer Key Challenges were made live from October 19 to 21, 2021, reads the notification.

Earlier on Wednesday, November 3, the NTA had released the score card of other 34 PG courses.

The DUET 2021 was conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based mode. The exams are held for admission to various under- and post-graduate courses in DU for the academic year 2021-22.

The Exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 Cities across India. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Steps to download the score card

Visit the given website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in Key in your login details and submit The score card will appear on the screen Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the score card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.