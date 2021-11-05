The Assam Public Service Commission has declared the result of the Assam Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result online at the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE 2020 was conducted on September 12 in 32 district headquarters of Assam. The answer key was released on September 21.

The CCE Prelims result merit list contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates in serial order. Such candidates have been declared to have qualified to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020. The date for filling up of the Application Form for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020 will be notified shortly.

Steps to check APSC CCE result 2021:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Under latest updates section, click on the link “Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2020 Result’

The APSC CCE prelims result merit list will appear on screen Check by searching your roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to APSC CCE result 2021.

The APSC CCE exams are conducted for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.