The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will release the admit card tomorrow, November 9, for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2021. Registered candidates will be able to download their HPTET admit cards from the official website hpbose.org.

HPBoSE will conduct the HP TET 2021 exam on November 13, 14, 21 and 28 at different centres in the state. The exam is held to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government.

The HP TET certificate for qualified candidates will be valid for seven years after the date of issuance. As per instructions, the admit cards will be uploaded on the Board website four days before the commencement of the Exams. The hall tickets can be downloaded using the application number and date of birth.

HP TET 2021 will be conducted for the following teaching categories: (i) TGT (Arts) (ii) TGT (NM) (iii) TGT (Medical) (iv) Shastri (v) Language Teacher (vi) JBT (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu. To pass HP TET, one needs to score the minimum mark of 60 per cent.