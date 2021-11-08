Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Preliminary exam admit card for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) post. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website ukpsc.gov.in using their login details.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2021. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 63 Assistant Prosecution Officer vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “सहायक अभियोजन अधिकारी (प्रारम्भिक) परीक्षा-2021 के ऑनलाईन प्रवेश-पत्र डाउनलोड किये जाने के संबंध में” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

The applications were invited in the month of August and concluded on October 21, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.