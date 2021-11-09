The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of the Haryana Police Male Constable GD exam 2021. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police Male Constable GD exam against Advt No 04/2020 was held from October 31 to November 2. The HSSC recruitment exam was conducted for 5,500 Male Constable (General Duty) posts in the Haryana Police department.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key at the link available on the official website from November 10 to 12 upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Set/Series Code, Test Code (Session) and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” read the HSSC notice.

Here’s HSSC Male Constable GD answer key notice.

Steps to download Haryana Police answer key 2021:

Visit official website hssc.gov.in Go to ‘Public Notice’ section Click on the pdf link for answer key to the relevant exam session The HSSC Male Constable answer key will appear on screen Raise objection, if any, through link given at homepage and follow instructions.

Here’s direct link to check HSSC answer key 2021.