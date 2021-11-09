Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Professor exam. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uphesc2021.co.in using their email ID and date of birth.

“Only those candidates can download their admit card whose application was finally submitted with all correct credentials and validated by Commission,” reads the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor for 49 different subjects.

As per the notification released earlier, the UPHESC Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2021 will be conducted in five phases between October 30 and December 12.

The exam on November 13 will be conducted for 18 subjects in two sessions for around 33,000 candidates.

Steps to download UPHESC admit card:

Visit the official website uphesc2021.co.in/login Key in your email ID, date of birth and login Click on admit card tab The UPHESC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.



Here’s direct link to download UPHESC admit card 2021.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the UPHESC. Following the exams, the qualified candidates will be called for the interview round from late December.