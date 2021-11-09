State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the upcoming Probationary Officer Online Preliminary Exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit card/call letter from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI PO prelim exam 2021 will be conducted on November 27 (Saturday) in a computer-based test mode. The exam will consist of Objective Tests for 100 marks. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections (20 minutes each) as follows: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at a corrected score.

Candidates are advised to read the particulars and instructions given on the admit card carefully. They can also refer to the exam booklet here.

Steps to download SBI PO admit card 2021:

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS”

Now click on the admit card link Login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The SBI PO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download SBI PO admit card 2021.

The SBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2056 Probationary Officers posts.

Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the SBI PO Prelim exam. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the numbers of vacancies in each category will be short-listed for the Main Examination from the top of the merit list.

The descriptive test (Main exam) will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the objective test and candidates will have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer and Phase III i.e., interview/ interview and group exercises.