The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to more than 2000 posts of Probationary Officer. Eligible candidates can apply on SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers starting today, October 5. The last date to fill up the form and application fee is October 25, 2021.

Candidates will be able to download the Preliminary examination call letters from 1st/2nd week of November 2021 onwards. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of November/ December 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2056 Probationary Officers posts.



Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2021. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant may also apply.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS” Now click on “Apply Online” Proceed with new registration Now fill the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit and download the application form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for probationary officer posts.

Selection Process

The selection process will be held in three phases viz. Phase I i.e., Preliminary Examination consisting of objective test for 100 marks, Phase-II i.e., main examination consisting of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the objective test and candidates will have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer and Phase III i.e., interview/ interview and group exercises.

The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.